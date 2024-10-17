Home
One more arrested from Haryana in Rs 25 lakh 'supari' to kill Salman Khan

The accused were preparing to buy state-of-the-art weapons AK 47, AK 92 and M 16 from Pakistan and the Turkish-made Zigana pistol.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 20:30 IST

The other accused in the case who were arrested earlier were Dhananjay alias Ajay Kashyap alias Nahvi, Gaurav Bhatia, Waspi Khan alias Wasim Chikna, Rizwan Khan alias Javed, and Deepak Hawa Singh alias John. 

In April this year, shots were fired outside Salman Khan's Bandra house  by Bishnoi gang members, following which Navi Mumbai police registered a case against 18 identified accused and others of the gang for hatching a conspiracy to kill the actor.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra and Rohit Godhara were among the persons named as accused in the FIR.

Canada-based gangster  Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar too is named in the FIR.

Published 16 October 2024, 20:30 IST
