'One nation, one election' move aimed at bringing US-like presidential system: NCP (SP)

Talking to reporters here, Patil said, "The Union cabinet's nod for 'one nation' one election' is the first step towards destroying the democratic framework laid down by Dr B R Ambedkar. It is a move aimed at introducing a US-like presidential system in India." "BJP suffered Lok Sabha poll losses due to its plan to change the Constitution. The BJP has so far avoided holding local bodies and civic elections. It is surprising that the ruling party speaks of 'one nation, one election'," the leader of the Sharad Pawar-led party said.