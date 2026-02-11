One should wait for the probe report to come out: Maharashta CM Devendra Fadnavis on Ajit Pawar's death

<p>Mumbai: Amid Pawar-family member and MLA Rohit Pawar suspecting a possible sabotage behind the Baramati Learjet crash involving Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that it would not be proper to arrive at a conclusion pending the competition of the probe.</p><p>“A probe has been ordered…the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is investigating…we have also ordered an investigation by the Crime Investigation Department,” Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai. </p><p>The chief minister said that soon after the crash, he had written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, for a thorough probe. </p><p>“Ajit Dada was a senior and experienced leader, he was a popular leader,” said Fadnavis, who heads the BJP-led Maha Yuti government which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP.</p><p>“The incident has shocked Maharashtra and family members…if he (Rohit Pawar) has information he can write to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation,” said Fadnavis, who was accompanied by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. </p><p>The statement comes on a day when Ajit Pawar’s wife and deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar was on a visit to New Delhi. </p><p>“We need to wait for the probe to be over…our agencies are often called by many countries when their are air accidents…we should have faith in our agencies and wait for the report to come,” said Fadnavis, adding: “Once the report comes, we will put necessary measures in place…air safety is important for one and all.” </p>