Onion may bring tears yet again as Maharashtra's onion traders’ association goes on indefinite strike

The Nashik District Onion Traders Association (NDOTA) has urged the Centre and the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government to address the issue and has written a letter to the chief minister.

More than 500 traders purchase onions from the 15 Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in the Nashik district.

According to traders, the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd (NCCF) are buying onions from Nashik and are selling them to other APMCs in the country at prices which are less than what they sell.

Nashik’s District Collector Jalaj Sharma tried to convince the traders, however, they were firm on the agitation.

NDOTA President Khandu Deore said that the association demands a rollback of the 40 per cent export duty and that the NAFED and NCCF sell the onion in the retail markets and not the APMCs outside the state.

However, state Marketing Minister Abdul Sattar said that shutting down the market is no solution.

''Secretaries in the departments of cooperation and marketing will discuss the action to be taken as per rules and Nashik District Collector will take the necessary action,'' he said.

The traders also demanded a 50 per cent subsidy for transportation of onions.

“Currently, only summer onions are available in the market. We have to keenly watch the October-November-December months,” said independent agriculture sector analyst Deepak Chavan, adding that as of now the retail prices of onions will not be affected much.

NCP MP Supriya Sule said that the government needs to intervene and resolve the issue in the interests of farmers, traders and consumers.