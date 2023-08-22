'Onion politics' heats up Maharashtra as BJP, NCP spar over price rise

The political landscape in Maharashtra has heated up yet again over onions with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi targeting the BJP-led Centre and state government even as two-term union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar’s NCP group demanded Rs 4,000 per quintal procurement price.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance government, said that there should not be politics on the issue of farmers.

The NCP’s demand came hours after the Centre announced that it will procure 5 lakh tonnes of onion at a rate of Rs 2,410 per quintal in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.