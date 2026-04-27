<p>Mumbai: Only 10 per cent of Indians feel informed enough to act on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/climate-change">climate change</a> a figure unchanged since 2011 despite 96 per cent awareness, 89 per cent recognising it as a serious threat.</p><p>However, there has been a 34 per cent surge in climate conversations between 2023 and 2024.</p><p>These findings are part of WeNaturalists’ flagship report - “India’s Climate Conversations & Action Report 2026".</p><p>The findings underscore a critical inflection point where rising geopolitical instability and accelerating climate risks are amplifying discourse, but not translating into meaningful action.</p><p>For WeNaturalists, nature-related content grew 34 per cent between 2023 and 2024, with 2025 already reaching 80 per cent of the previous year’s volume, signalling a record-breaking year. </p><p>The movement is overwhelmingly citizen-led, with 97 per cent of all content created by individuals, while user-generated content delivers up to 4× higher engagement than branded campaigns. </p>.Act before the climate does, or pay in heat, health and livelihoods.<p>Participation is strongly event-driven, with spikes such as +950 per cent growth on Earth Day and 95 per cent on World Environment Day, highlighting the catalytic power of collective climate moments.</p><p>Commenting on the findings, Amit Banka, Founder & CEO, WeNaturalists, said, “India is at a defining moment in its climate journey. We have near-universal awareness, a billion people connected online, and a generation that is actively shaping the climate conversation. The real challenge now is turning this awareness into action. This is not just a gap, it is a structural bottleneck in converting intent into impact.”</p><p>“As climate risks intensify and global disruptions reshape energy realities, the urgency is no longer about raising awareness it is about enabling action at scale. Meaningful change will only happen when individuals, communities, and businesses come forward and take collective responsibility. The opportunity ahead is to translate this surge in digital engagement into informed, measurable behaviour change on the ground, and that is where real climate impact will be defined,” he added.</p>