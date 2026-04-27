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Only 10% Indians feel informed enough to act on climate change: Report

The findings underscore a critical inflection point where rising geopolitical instability and accelerating climate risks are amplifying discourse, but not translating into meaningful action.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 09:00 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 09:00 IST
India NewsClimate ChangeMaharashtra

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