Only 8 of 46 boats procured by Mumbai Police after 26/11 attacks are functional now

The Mumbai Police purchased 46 boats to patrol the city’s coast within three years of 26/11. However, only eight of them are functional today.

In the backyard of the Mumbai Police launch station lies an amphibious boat that can navigate both sea and land, along with a dozen speed boats that were part of the fleet purchased after the 2008 terror attack, according to a report in The Indian Express.

These boats were acquired in response to the inadequacy of resources faced by the Maharashtra capital during the terror attack, where 10 Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists from Pakistan infiltrated the city through the Arabian Sea to reach Mumbai’s coast.

Prior to the attacks on November 26, the Mumbai Police had only four fiberglass boats for patrolling the waters. This equipment shortage was also highlighted by the Pradhan Inquiry Commission, a High-Level Enquiry Commission that investigated the response of the security forces at that time.

Of the 46 boats procured over the next three years, there were 23 speed boats, 19 amphibious boats and four other “Sealeg” boats — an advanced amphibious craft, the publication reported.