'Only in media...' Fadnavis dodges question on being next BJP president

A five-time MLA from Nagpur, Fadnavis (54) is a two-time Chief Minister and former Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly.

Fadnavis has a strong backing of BJP’s fountainhead RSS, is in the good books of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and enjoys good relationship with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The speculations gathered steam after his recent visit to New Delhi, when Fadnavis, his banker-social worker wire Amruta and daughter Divija called on Modi.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessings have always been and will always be with Maharashtra. Every time I meet him, I get new energy and his guidance. Today I got the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi with my family. My wife, Amrita and daughter, Divya, were with me. I am very grateful to Prime Minister Modi for giving me his valuable time,” he posted photos and wrote on X on 28 July.

With Nadda joining the third edition of the Modi government as the Health Minister, the BJP is looking for a replacement.

During the BJP’s Chief Minister’s conclave, during the photo-op, he was seen sitting in the front row with Modi and senior CMs of the party.

Fadnavis is surely a frontrunner for the top organisational job of the BJP though there are around half a dozen names.