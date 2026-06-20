Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Only one Shiv Sena exists, which is headed by Shinde: Amit Shah takes 'vote bank' jibe at Uddhav Thackeray

Shah said that earlier people had to refer to the Shinde-led faction separately, but 'now no faction remains, and there is only one Shiv Sena, which is headed by Eknath Shinde'.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 09:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 June 2026, 09:16 IST
India NewsAmit ShahIndian PoliticsMaharashtraShiv SenaUddhav ThackerayShiv Sena (UBT)

Follow us on :

Follow Us