Only one Shiv Sena exists, which is headed by Shinde: Amit Shah takes 'vote bank' jibe at Uddhav Thackeray

<p>Kolhapur: Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> on Saturday took a sharp jibe at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uddhav-thackeray">Shiv Sena (UBT)</a> chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uddhav-thackeray">Uddhav Thackeray</a>, accusing him of sitting in Congress's lap and trying to turn infiltrators into a vote bank, warning that India is not a dharmshala.</p>.<p>In an apparent reference to the imminent split in Thackeray-led Sena (UBT), Shah said that earlier people had to refer to the Shinde-led faction separately, but "now no faction remains, and there is only one Shiv Sena, which is headed by Eknath Shinde".</p>.'Amit Shah launching onslaught on Opposition, will not succeed in ultimate objective': Congress.<p>The Sena (UBT) is staring at a crisis as at least six Lok Sabha MPs are believed to have revolted against Thackeray and are likely to cross over to the ruling Shiv Sena.</p>.<p>"These Congress leaders and Uddhav ji, who is sitting in the lap of the Congress, want to survive by turning infiltrators into a vote bank. I want to tell them clearly that this country is not a dharmshala (charitable shelter). Only those who belong to this country will live here," Shah said.</p>.<p>He said every infiltrator would be identified and expelled from the country.</p>