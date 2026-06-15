'Op Wolf' to counter 'Op Tiger': Sanjay Raut says all Sena (UBT) MPs are firmly with party

<p>Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Monday asserted that all of its MPs are firmly with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, a day after five out of the nine MPs failed to physically attend a meeting called by the party leadership. </p><p>Amid speculation of an 'Operation Tiger' being afoot to poach party MPs, Raut said the Sena (UBT) will launch an "Operation Wolf" to target its opponents, apparently referring to the rival Sena faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.</p>.<p>Uddhav Thackeray had called a meeting of party MPs in Mumbai on Sunday. Of the nine Lok Sabha members, Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waze and Sanjay Patil attended the meeting in person.</p>.Inspired by Modi's appeal, Maharashtra family refuses to buy new gold mangalsutra for wedding.<p>As to the rest, Raut had said on Sunday that Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar and Sanjay Deshmukh attended the meeting online while Sanjay Jadhav spoke to Thackeray over phone.</p>.<p>Jadhav would be visiting Mumbai and meeting Thackeray in the next two days, Raut said on Monday.</p>.<p>"When the Shiv Sena split, those whose loyalty could not be doubted left....We trust our MPs and it will continue. All these MPs are there with the Shiv Sena (UBT)," said the Rajya Sabha member.</p>.<p>On the buzz of 'Operation Tiger', Raut asked whether a tiger can ever be touched when awake. "A tiger has to be first sedated. Then you have to tie its legs. It is not possible with us.Tigers are roaming freely," he said.</p>.<p>The mascot of the undivided Shiv Sena was a tiger drawn by party founder Bal Thackeray.</p>.<p>When asked whether the MPs who skipped Sunday's meeting will remain present on June 19, the foundation day of the undivided Shiv Sena, Raut said no one needs an invitation for the "event of the Shiv Sena family." </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>