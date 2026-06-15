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'Op Wolf' to counter 'Op Tiger': Sanjay Raut says all Sena (UBT) MPs are firmly with party

Of the nine Lok Sabha members, Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waze and Sanjay Patil attended the meeting in person.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 10:49 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 10:49 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraSanjay Raut

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