Open Sea Sailing Expedition flagged off in Ratnagiri

Mumbai: With a larger message of a clean coast and pollution-free waterways, an Open Sea Sailing Expedition was flagged off by Brig V N Kulkarni, Deputy Director General, Maharashtra NCC Directorate, at Ratnagiri on November 15.

The expedition is a part of the National level competition for Prime Minister’s Rolling trophy for the Most Enterprising Naval Unit (MENU) NCC for the year 2024.

Senior Officials of Indian Coast Guard Station Ratnagiri, District administration and NCC cadets were also present for the ceremony.

The expedition is named “Konkan Shaurya” and is being conducted by No. 2 Maharashtra Naval Unit NCC, Ratnagiri under the aegis of NCC Group Headquarters Kolhapur.

The expedition is led by Cdr K Rajesh Kumar, Commanding Officer of No. 2 Mah Naval Unit NCC.

The sailing expedition is scheduled from Ratnagiri to Devgad and back over a period of 10 days covering a distance of 127 nautical miles (around 235 kms).

During the expedition the team would visit various minor ports and fishing harbor enroute which includes Ranpar, Purnagad, Ambolgad, Vijaydurg, Musakaji & Devgad. As the names of the places suggest, the Konkan coastline had been the bastion of the erstwhile Maratha Empire. The expedition team aims to rekindle the rich maritime legacy of the Konkan Coast.

The expedition is aimed at providing first hand experience to cadets on challenges in open seas. A total of 60 cadets are participating in the expedition which includes 30 Senior Division boy cadets and Senior Wing Girl cadets each. A total of three DK Whaler boats are being used in the expedition.

The Western Naval Command has provided key support by providing communication sets, rescue equipment and has also alerted ships in vicinity in addition to providing continuous weather forecast and meteorological data.

The Marine Rescue Coordination Cell, Mumbai and Coast Guard would be providing Search and Rescue Coverage during the expedition.

"As part of the social commitment towards environment and society, the cadets would embark upon an awareness campaign about slow but definite impact of pollution to waterways, sea coast, our marine life & coastal security. The campaign has been named 'Swachh Konkan-Surakshit Konkan'. The cadets would conduct street plays, Path natyas, lectures and rallies at villages, schools and gram panchayats enroute during the expedition," a press statement said.