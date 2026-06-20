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Homeindiamaharashtra

Operation Tiger appears successful as six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs likely to switch sides

Earlier in the day, Shah declared in Kolhapur that there was now only one Shiv Sena in Maharashtra — the one led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 16:48 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 16:48 IST
India NewsAmit ShahMaharashtraIndia PoliticsEknath ShindeShiv SenaUddhav ThackerayShiv Sena (UBT)

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