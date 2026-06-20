Operation Tiger appears successful as six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs likely to switch sides

<p>Mumbai: Operation Tiger — the nearly three-month-long effort by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to engineer defections from the Uddhav Thackeray-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiv%20sena">Shiv Sena (UBT) </a>— appears to have reached its objective, though an official announcement from the rebel MPs is still awaited.</p><p>Strong indications emerged on Saturday from statements made by Union Home and Cooperation Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit%20shah">Amit Shah</a> and Union Minister of State for AYUSH and senior Shiv Sena leader Prataprao Jadhav.</p><p>"Operation Tiger is successful," Jadhav told reporters, virtually confirming that the exercise to bring Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs into the Shinde camp had achieved its intended result.</p>.'Operation Tiger Part II just a trailer, Parts III & IV will unfold soon,' says Eknath Shinde's Sena leader.<p>Earlier in the day, Shah declared in Kolhapur that there was now only one Shiv Sena in Maharashtra — the one led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.</p><p>"Earlier, we used to refer to it as the Shiv Sena-Shinde faction. Now there is no faction. There is only one Shiv Sena," Shah said while addressing a thanksgiving rally in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shinde.</p><p>The remarks are being viewed as a significant political endorsement of Shinde's claim over the legacy of the party founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray and come at a time when the battle for control of the Sena's political space has entered a new phase.</p><p>The developments follow Friday's rival foundation day celebrations held by the Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) in Mumbai, where Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray traded sharp attacks while invoking Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy.</p><p>According to indications, six of the nine Lok Sabha MPs of the Shiv Sena (UBT) are expected to align with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. They are Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North-East), Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim), Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli), Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi-SC) and Omprakash alias Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv).</p>.Only one Shiv Sena exists, which is headed by Shinde: Amit Shah takes 'vote bank' jibe at Uddhav Thackeray.<p>The three MPs who have remained firmly with Uddhav Thackeray are Arvind Sawant (Mumbai South), Anil Desai (Mumbai South-Central) and Rajabhau Waze (Nashik), besides Rajya Sabha MP and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut.</p><p>If the six MPs formally cross over, it would mark the biggest setback for the Shiv Sena (UBT) since the 2022 split that brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and elevated Shinde to the post of Chief Minister.</p><p>However, a final word is still awaited from Omraje Nimbalkar, whose political future has become a subject of intense speculation.</p><p>Speaking after the Special CBI Court acquitted former minister Dr Padamsinh Patil and seven others in the murder case of his father Pavanraje Nimbalkar, Omraje said he would consult his supporters before taking a decision.</p><p>"I will go to Dharashiv, speak to my supporters and take a call within two days," he said.</p><p>His decision is being closely watched as it could determine the final shape of the emerging split within the Shiv Sena (UBT) parliamentary party and further strengthen the NDA's numbers in Parliament.</p>