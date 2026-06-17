'Operation Tiger' glares at Uddhav Sena | A look at earlier rebellions & splits in the party

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Shiv Sena's history of splits and rebellions reshapes Maharashtra's political landscape repeatedly.
Key points
• First major rebellion
Chhagan Bhujbal's 1991 revolt exposed caste fault-lines and challenged Balasaheb Thackeray's authority, leading to his eventual role in NCP and later Maha Yuti government.
• Succession battle begins
Narayan Rane's 2005 rebellion marked the start of leadership resistance to Uddhav Thackeray, culminating in his eventual shift to BJP.
• Emotional split
Raj Thackeray's 2005 exit to form MNS divided Marathi votes and created a lasting ideological challenge to the Thackeray-led Sena.
• Consequential takeover
Eknath Shinde's 2022 revolt split the Sena, securing the party name and symbol, and reshaping Maharashtra's political alliances.
• Parliamentary threat
Ongoing 'Operation Tiger' aims to poach UBT MPs, potentially weakening Uddhav Thackeray ahead of 2029 elections.
Key statistics
18
Number of MLAs who followed Bhujbal in 1991
1999 to 2014
Years of Congress-NCP Democratic Front rule
6 of 9
Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs reportedly in contact with Shinde camp
More seats than Shinde faction
Lok Sabha seats won by UBT in 2024 elections
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
1. Chhagan Bhujbal's revolt (1991)
2. Narayan Rane's rebellion (2005)
Raj Thackeray's exit and formation of MNS (2005-06)
Eknath Shinde's revolt (2022)
The rebellion by MPs (2026)
Published 17 June 2026, 09:40 IST