'Operation Tiger is successful...we are real Shiv Sena': Eknath Shinde as 6 Uddhav camp rebels join him formally

<p>Mumbai: Four years after engineering the split in the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday delivered another major setback to his political rival and bete noire Uddhav Thackeray by successfully <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/all-rebels-are-dhurandhar-ekanth-shinde-after-pulling-six-uddhav-mps-into-sena-fold-4048224">drawing six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs into his camp</a>.</p><p>The development marks the biggest setback for the Uddhav Thackeray-led party since the 2022 rebellion and underscores the challenges it faces in retaining its elected representatives ahead of the 2029 electoral cycle.</p><p>At a show of strength in Mumbai, Shinde appeared alongside the six MPs who have switched allegiance to the Shiv Sena: Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North-East), Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim), Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi-SC), Omprakash alias Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv/Osmanabad) and Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar (Hingoli).</p><p>Declaring the success of "Operation Tiger", Shinde said the six MPs had joined the "real Shiv Sena".</p>.'Operation Tiger' successful: \nOmraje Nimbalkar exits Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, to join Eknath Shinde faction.<p>"Operation Tiger is successful. The six tigers are here. They have now joined the real Shiv Sena family. I welcome them. As I had said earlier, we do not leave any operation incomplete; we complete what we take up," said Shinde, who led the June 2022 revolt that split the Shiv Sena and toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Uddhav Thackeray.</p><p>Seeking to draw parallels with his 2022 rebellion, Shinde said, "Four years ago, on June 22, 2022, we launched a revolt within the Shiv Sena with 40 MLAs. After 2024 Vidhan Sabha elections, we have 57 MLAs. This time, we have hit a six — not a four, but a six. These six leaders are grassroots politicians connected with the people...they are our Dhurandars," said Shinde. </p>.Only one Shiv Sena exists, which is headed by Shinde: Amit Shah takes 'vote bank' jibe at Uddhav Thackeray.<p>He maintained that the entire process took place within the framework of the Constitution and democratic norms.</p><p><strong>Focus shifts to Speaker</strong></p><p>With the political realignment now out in the open, attention has shifted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who will decide on the rival claims made by the two factions.</p><p>The six MPs have already submitted a representation to the Speaker seeking recognition as a separate group, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) has challenged the move, arguing that it violates party discipline and anti-defection provisions.</p><p>Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, son of the Deputy Chief Minister and leader of the Shiv Sena parliamentary party, played a key role in coordinating the parliamentary aspects of the exercise.</p><p>The development significantly strengthens the BJP-led NDA's numbers in the Lok Sabha and further consolidates Shinde's position as the dominant force within the Sena camp.</p>.'Operation Tiger Part II just a trailer, Parts III & IV will unfold soon,' says Eknath Shinde's Sena leader.<p><strong>Uddhav camp weighs legal options</strong></p><p>The Shiv Sena (UBT), meanwhile, signalled that it would contest the development both politically and legally.</p><p>Without directly responding to Shinde's show of strength, Uddhav Thackeray indicated that his party would soon present its position.</p><p>"When I feel the time is right, I will call the media and speak. Let them present their side first. We will soon put forward our position as well," he said.</p><p>Party leaders said legal and parliamentary options are being examined, while Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut renewed his charge that pressure and inducements were used to engineer the split.</p><p>The latest defection has reduced the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s strength in the Lok Sabha to three MPs — Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waze — besides Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, while significantly boosting Shinde's claim that he now commands the overwhelming majority of elected representatives carrying the Shiv Sena legacy.</p>