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'Operation Tiger is successful...we are real Shiv Sena': Eknath Shinde as 6 Uddhav camp rebels join him formally

'These six leaders are grassroots politicians connected with the people...they are our Dhurandars," said Shinde.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 14:21 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 14:21 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsShiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)Eknath Shinde

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