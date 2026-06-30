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Homeindiamaharashtra

Operation Tiger 'roars' again in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC files nomination for Council Deputy Chairperson election from Shinde Sena

The political buzz is that other MLCs may follow suit in the days to come.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 07:03 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 07:03 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraShiv SenaShiv Sena (UBT)

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