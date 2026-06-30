Operation Tiger 'roars' again in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC files nomination for Council Deputy Chairperson election from Shinde Sena

<p>Mumbai: In yet another setback for Uddhav Thackeray, <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/shiv-sena">Shiv Sena</a> (UBT) MLC Sachin Ahir sided with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and filed nomination papers for the post of Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council from the ruling BJP-led Maha Yuti.</p><p>Ahir filed the nomination papers in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar at the Vidhan Bhavan complex.</p><p>The political buzz is that other MLCs may follow suit in the days to come. </p><p>Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Mumbai South MP and party’s chief spokesperson Arvind Sawant called for immediate disqualification of Ahir.</p><p>At one point of time, Ahir was considered very close to Thackeray and his son <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/aaditya-thackeray">Aaditya Thackeray</a>.</p>.Operation Tiger 3.0 gathers steam: Eknath Shinde loyalist claims over a dozen MLAs from MVA will switch camps.<p>Ahir, a former MLA of Sharad Pawar-led undivided NCP, joined the undivided Shiv Sena in 2019 and gave his Worli seat to Aaditya. </p><p>Ahir is the nephew of former MLA and underworld don-turned-social activist Arun Gawli. </p><p>“Except Aaditya Thackeray all other legislators will join Shiv Sena…we are in incoming mode,” close Shinde aide and state Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat said.</p>