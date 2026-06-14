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Operation Tiger speculation gains currency as Uddhav Thackeray holds MPs' meeting

Seeking to dispel rumours, Raut asserted that all MPs remained firmly with the party.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 12:47 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 12:47 IST
Indian PoliticsUddhav Thackeray

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