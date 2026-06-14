Operation Tiger speculation gains currency as Uddhav Thackeray holds MPs' meeting

<p>Mumbai: Amid persistent speculation over "<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tiger">Operation Tiger</a>" in Maharashtra and growing political uncertainty within opposition ranks following reports of rebellion in the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday convened a meeting of the party's MPs in Mumbai with his Man Friday and senior leader Sanjay Raut insisting that there was no threat to the party's unity.</p><p>The attendance pattern at the meeting, however, attracted attention. </p><p>Of the party's 10 MPs—nine in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha—only five attended physically at Matoshree, the Thackeray family's residence in Bandra, while the remaining five joined virtually through audio or video conferencing.</p><p>The meeting gained significance against the backdrop of recurring reports that several Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs are in touch with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose June-July 2022 rebellion split the original Shiv Sena and altered the state's political landscape.</p>.Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray calls for meeting of party MPs .<p>Present at Matoshree were Rajya Sabha MP and parliamentary party leader Sanjay Raut, along with Lok Sabha MPs Arvind Sawant (Mumbai South), Anil Desai (Mumbai South Central), Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East) and Rajabhau Waze (Nashik).</p><p>Those who joined virtually included Lok Sabha MPs Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim), Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli), Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi) and Omprakash Nimbalkar (Dharashiv).</p><p>For several months, political circles have been abuzz with reports that six to seven Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs are in contact with leaders from the Shinde camp. The speculation has fuelled talk of an alleged "Operation Tiger"—a purported effort to engineer defections from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party and bolster the NDA's numbers in Parliament. </p><p>While the term has gained traction in Maharashtra's political discourse, leaders of the ruling Maha Yuti-NDA alliance have largely avoided publicly acknowledging any such exercise.</p><p>Seeking to dispel rumours, Raut asserted that all MPs remained firmly with the party.</p><p>"Four Lok Sabha MPs attended the meeting in person, four joined virtually and one MP spoke directly to Uddhavji over the phone. All MPs are united and loyal to Shiv Sena (UBT). At least now, we hope the rumour mill will stop," Raut told reporters.</p><p>Apart from Uddhav Thackeray, his son and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray was also present during the discussions.</p><p>Explaining the absence of some MPs, Raut said Nimbalkar's son was undergoing treatment in Pune, while Wakchaure's wife was unwell and hospitalised in Shirdi. Deshmukh was occupied with a family wedding, while Ashtikar was busy with his son's Legislative Council election campaign.</p><p>Raut also sought to rebut reports linking individual MPs with the Shinde camp. Ashtikar had recently declared that he would remain with Uddhav Thackeray, while senior leader Ambadas Danve has similarly denied speculation about any political realignment.</p><p>When asked about "Operation Tiger", Raut responded with characteristic sarcasm.</p><p>"What Operation Tiger? The tiger is the national animal and the symbol associated with Balasaheb Thackeray. These people are wolves. If required, we will launch <em>Operation Wolf,</em>" he remarked.</p><p><strong>BJP distances itself</strong></p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sought to distance himself from the developments and dismissed speculation surrounding the meeting.</p><p>"I don't know anything about who is coming and who is going. This is a routine meeting. Political parties hold such meetings regularly. Rumours should stop," Fadnavis said.</p><p>Despite the assurances from Shiv Sena (UBT), Sunday's meeting underscored the nervousness within opposition parties nationally as reports of internal dissent, defections and political realignments continue to dominate the political landscape ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament.</p>