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Operation Tiger successful: Omraje Nimbalkar and Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar to join Eknath Shinde

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is now expected to decide on recognising the group and the merger.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 16:44 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 16:44 IST
India PoliticsEknath ShindeShiv SenaShiv Sena (UBT)Maharahstraidnia news

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