Operation Tiger successful: Omraje Nimbalkar and Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar to join Eknath Shinde

<p>Mumbai: The three-month-long Operation Tiger in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>, aimed at splitting the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT)’s parliamentary party, nearly fructified on Sunday night when Osmanabad MP Omprakash alias Omraje Nimbalkar and Hingoli MP Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar announced their decision to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. </p><p>Shinde, however, is yet to make a formal announcement but indicated that the mission is accomplished. </p><p>Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is now expected to decide on recognising the group and the merger. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiv-sena">Shiv Sena (UBT) </a>had nine MPs, out of which six decided to join Shinde, the Deputy Chief Minister who commands the “real” Shiv Sena. </p>.Some dissident MPs scared of public anger, in touch with Shiv Sena (UBT): Sanjay Raut.<p>The four other MPs who had earlier switched allegiance to Shinde are Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North-East), Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim), Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), and Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi-SC).</p><p>The Shiv Sena was falling two MPs short to execute Operation Tiger, however, things became clear on Sunday. </p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who heads the BJP-led Maha Yuti dispensation and Shinde said the operation is successful.</p><p>“Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena was being run by Shinde Saheb. Uddhav Ji needs to introspect. You will get breaking news soon…we don’t leave operations incomplete, we complete what we take up,” Shinde said. </p><p>“The operation is successful…everything is intact,” said Fadnavis, who calls the shots for the BJP and initiated the process of splitting the undivided Thackeray-led Shiv Sena way back in 2022 in retaliation for the 30-year-old ally joining ranks with the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led undivided NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi in October-November 2019. </p><p><strong>Omraje Nimbalkar reasons</strong></p><p>“I have decided to join the Shiv Sena under the leadership of Eknath Shinde Saheb,” said Omraje, a one-term MLA and three-term MP. </p><p>“I work 24x7, I want smiles on the faces of common people,” Omraje said. However, he made it very clear that he does not face any issues with ED, CBI and IT and has made a conscious decision to take up the cause of common people.</p><p>Omraje thanked the Thackeray family for their love. “Whether it is Balasaheb, Uddhav Ji or Aaditya…they have always showered love,” he said. </p>.Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena scrambles to avert split as focus shifts to Omraje Nimbalkar.<p>Referring to the verdict involving the murder of his father and Congress leader Pavanraje Nimbalkar in 2006, he said that the Special CBI Court acquitting all the accused is a shocker to his family. </p><p>The court on Saturday acquitted former minister and ex-MP Dr Padamsinh Patil, who at one point of time one of the closest aides of Sharad Pawar and the step brother of Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Sunetra Pawar. </p><p>“After the verdict came, Fadnavis Saheb and Shinde Saheb spoke to me…they also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah (in Kolhapur). Thereafter, the CBI has decided to challenge the acquittal in the Bombay High Court,” he said reasoning the switch. </p><p><strong>Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar clarifies </strong></p><p>Patil-Ashtikar said that many discussions surround him and his future political course. “First of all, let me make it clear that I am not upset with anyone. Secondly, Uddhav Ji gave me a lot of love. However, Sanjay Raut and others have the right to say what they want; they are our elders,” he said in what was an attack on Thackeray's aide. </p><p>"But at the same time, I would like to say one thing: until 18 June, I had not gone anywhere. However, when the limits of what was being said (by Thackeray aides) crossed limits and so much distrust was expressed, I felt there was no point in staying any longer,” he said about his decision. </p><p>“And all of you know that it is difficult to work without being in power. The people elected me with great hopes and expectations. Therefore, that is also a major reason behind the next step I have decided to take,” he said confirming joining the Shinde camp. </p><p><strong>Thackeray apologises </strong></p><p>Addressing a meeting in Mumbai, Thackeray apologised to the people. “I want to apologise to the people that we have sent such people,” he said at a public meeting in Mumbai owning up the responsibility. </p><p>However, he assured that the party will make a comeback again. Thackeray was speaking at the Mumbai North-East seat, where the MPs rebelled. Later this week, he will tour all the constituencies, meet people and visit Shiv Sena offices. </p><p>Hitting out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he claimed: "(On Saturday) one person from outside came to Kolhapur and said that there is only one Shiv Sena (led by Shinde)...in fact, it's Balasaheb's Shiv Sena. In their party anyone can become the President...if there is a President, no one knows about (him)...but for us, it is Balasaheb's (legacy)."</p>