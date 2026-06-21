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Operation Tiger turns real: Two Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs confirm switch to Shinde-led Shiv Sena

The two MPs, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, cited various reasons for crossing over to the Shinde camp, including fund crunch.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 20:35 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 20:35 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsEknath ShindeUddhav ThackerayShiv Sena (UBT)

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