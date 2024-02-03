Opposition demands CM Shinde's resignation over firing by BJP MLA on Shiv Sena leader

Before his arrest, Ganpat Gaikwad had also said, “Shinde saheb betrayed Uddhav saheb, he will also betray BJP… he owes me crores of rupees. Shinde should resign if Maharashtra is to be well-managed. This is my humble request to Devendra Fadnavis (deputy CM) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

NCP president Sharad Pawar termed the shooting worrisome and said there is a limit to the 'misuse' of power. Party working president Supriya Sule wondered if the home minister (deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis) has given the open licence to BJP leaders to play with law and order.