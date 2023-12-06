Opposition is 'vikas virodhi,' says Maharashtra CM

The trio addressed reporters in Nagpur on the eve of the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature, scheduled to be held between 7-20 December in the state's winter capital.

"They have opposed the Samruddhi Corridor, Metro projects, Aarey car shed project," Shinde said, responding to the planned December 16 protest march in Mumbai from Dharavi to the Adani Group office, led by former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray.

"They are now protesting against (Gautam) Adani (Group) for the Dharavi project... What happened a few years ago when gelatin sticks were planted near the house of (Mukesh) Ambani, and who brought (back) that person (to the police force)... they (opposition) are 'vikas virodhi'," Shinde remarked.

Shinde claimed that the confidence levels of the Opposition have diminished and are at a low point after the mandate of the Assembly elections.

Regarding the Maratha reservation issue, Shinde asserted that the government is committed to providing reservation to the Maratha community without redistributing the quota of the OBCs.