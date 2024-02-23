Opposition making claims about handing over ‘Mahanand’ to Gujarat for political gains: Ajit Pawar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The opposition in Maharashtra is making false allegations over Mahanand Dairy, a state government undertaking, for political gains, said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday.

Ajit Pawar was speaking to reporters after attending district-level meetings of various departments and the local governing body here.

“The opposition has alleged that Mahanand is being handed over to the National Dairy Development Board, based at Anand in Gujarat. It is absolutely false,” he said.

A venture of Maharashtra State Cooperative Milk Federation Limited, Mahanand has incurred losses in the recent past. “Even I was once a director of Mahanand. At that time, the fixed deposits of this institution had reached Rs 150 crore,” said the senior NCP leader.

“Later, the management, elected by milk producers, could not handle Mahanand. We also encouraged Mahanand to meet their losses by making powdered milk. But it didn't work out. The state will take a further decision (over Mahanand),” Pawar said.