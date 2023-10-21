Opposition spread false information on contractual recruitment GR, alleges Ajit Pawar

Talking to reporters here during his visit here, Ajit Pawar said, "The GR was right, but the opposition deliberately spread false propaganda over it. Misunderstanding was created among the youth about this (recruitment) process. Many things were spoken about this GR like people will not get jobs and some will lose their jobs which was incorrect."

Pawar, who leads the rebel faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was in Pune to review ongoing projects in the city. He visited the proposed site of Mutha riverfront development project in Yerawada at 6 am before going to an Oxygen Park in Kharadi and a water purification centre in the same area.