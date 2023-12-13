Opposition walks out of Maharashtra assembly over deaths of 3 women in hospitals

Nagpur: Members of the ruling alliance targeted the Maharashtra health department on Wednesday after opposition legislators in the assembly claimed three women died due to lack of proper treatment in state-run hospitals.

The opposition members later staged a walkout from the House during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature, saying they were not satisfied with the reply of Health Minister Tanaji Sawant in the matter.

During the question hour, Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad raised the issue of death of two women from Gadchiroli district, and another woman from Buldhana who was shifted to Akola for pregnancy-related complications.

During the discussion, Sanjay Gaikwad (belonging to the ruling Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde) and Yogesh Sagar of BJP came down heavily on the health department.

Sagar said a pregnant woman, named Vidya Gawande, was brought to a Buldhana-based government hospital for treatment.

"The information revealed the foetus had died, still she was kept in the hospital for long and later referred to a hospital in Akola. This is highly unprofessional, and she should not have been referred to the Akola hospital. It finally led to her death,” he said.