Our Hindutva is very clear, we don't welcome rapists: Aaditya Thackeray

Within the opposition I.N.D.I.A coalition, every constituent is ready to cooperate and willing to take one step forward or one step backwards, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said.
“One thing about I.N.D.I.A is that everyone is willing to cooperate…everyone is willing to take one step forward…everyone is willing to take one step backwards…while differences are there everyone is willing to come together,” said Aaditya, the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, whose Maha Vikas Aghadi government was toppled.
Aaditya was speaking at an interactive session organised by a national media house.
He also said that the BJP now under Narendra Modi-Amit Shah is different from what it used to be. “We had an alliance with the BJP of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani, Pramod Mahajan and Gopinath Munde,” he said.
Aaditya strongly defended the party’s position on Hindutva - as the BJP had been claiming that Thackeray had compromised the ideology by allying with Congress and other parties which it had opposed. “Our Hindutva is very clear, we don't welcome rapists. Be it Bilkis Bano's or anyone else,” he said.
“Our Hindutva is 'pran jaye par vachhan na jaye'. We were the ones who raised the Ram Mandir issue when the central government had forgotten,” he said.