Our Hindutva is very clear, we don't welcome rapists: Aaditya Thackeray

Within the opposition I.N.D.I.A coalition, every constituent is ready to cooperate and willing to take one step forward or one step backwards, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said.

“One thing about I.N.D.I.A is that everyone is willing to cooperate…everyone is willing to take one step forward…everyone is willing to take one step backwards…while differences are there everyone is willing to come together,” said Aaditya, the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, whose Maha Vikas Aghadi government was toppled.

Aaditya was speaking at an interactive session organised by a national media house.