‘Our party is Sharad Pawar, our symbol is Sharad Pawar’, say his supporters

Mumbai: 'Our party is Sharad Pawar and our symbol is Sharad Pawar,' said supporters of the octogenarian politician in the view of the Election Commission of India order on the party name Nationalist Congress Party and the 'clock' election symbol slipping away from them even as the ruling was on expected lines.

Sharad Pawar’s team indicated that there was an “invisible force” behind the ECI decision.

Politics in Baramati, the bastion of the Pawar-family is not going to be the same anymore.

For 83-year-old Sharad Pawar and his daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, the days ahead are going to be difficult as the NCP President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is going to woo the remaining rank and file before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“You take away the party from a person who has established it. It is a conspiracy against Marathi people. You first did with Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray…now the same happened and is happening for NCP and Sharad Pawar. He started from zero and established himself…it is injustice to the people of Maharashtra,” said Supriya Sule, who was in New Delhi for the Parliament session.

“Pawar saheb has started from scratch several times… this time around the invisible force was behind what happened… Pawar saheb is a determined person, he would start afresh,” she said adding that the ECI order would be challenged in the Supreme Court.