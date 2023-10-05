Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Over 10 quintal of cannabis grown in Yavatmal crop farms seized; 4 persons booked

The cannabis plants were grown between cotton and tur crops in six different farms spread over 20 acres in Ghonsara and Bargwadi villages in Mahagaon taluka, officials said.
Last Updated 05 October 2023, 06:39 IST

Follow Us

Police have unearthed cannabis cultivation on about 20 acres of farm land in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district and seized more than 10 quintal of the contraband worth nearly Rs 30 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

The cannabis plants were grown between cotton and tur crops in six different farms spread over 20 acres in Ghonsara and Bargwadi villages in Mahagaon taluka, they said.

Nearly 10 to 12 quintal of cannabis valued at around Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh has been seized, Superintendent of Police Pavan Bansod said.

Offences have been registered against four persons in this connection, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 October 2023, 06:39 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeCannabisYavatmalTrending

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT