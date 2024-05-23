Maharashtra Forest Department and Wildlife SOS united 100 leopard cubs with mothers in past 17 years

Mumbai: Over a 17-year-period i.e., between 2007 to 2024, Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department have successfully reunited 110 leopard cubs with their mothers.

Amidst the challenges posed by rapid urbanisation and habitat fragmentation, this milestone marks a significant achievement in leopard conservation efforts.

In the sugarcane fields of rural Maharashtra, encounters between farmers and leopards have become increasingly common. Maharashtra, being home to the third-largest leopard population in India, witnesses a delicate balance between human and leopard territories.

With sugarcane cultivation expanding, leopard habitats have transformed into agricultural land, leading to frequent encounters between humans and leopards, especially during the harvest season from December to March.