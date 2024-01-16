Over 1,000 personnel join hands to set up police post in 24 hrs in Naxal-hit area in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli: More than 1,000 police personnel joined hands to set up a police post in the remote Gardewada area in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district in just 24 hours, a facility that will strengthen surveillance of about 750 sq km area, earlier considered a stronghold of Naxalites, officials said on Tuesday.

This police post will pave the way for permanent police presence in the sensitive area for the first time after 1947, they said.

Talking to PTI, Superintendent of Police Gadchiroli Neelotpal said around 600 commandos, engaged in the "road opening" exercises to counter landmines and ambush attacks, walked for more than 60 km till Gardewada on Monday.