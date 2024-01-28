Over 10K participate in unfurling of tricolor on forts across Maharashtra

Mumbai: More than 10,000 enthusiasts participated in unfurling the Indian tricolor and the saffron flags in forts marking the 75th Republic Day and the 350th anniversary of coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the legendary Maratha warrior, who laid the foundation of the ‘Hindavi-Swarajya’ or the self-rule of the Hindu people.
While the initial plan was to unfurl saffron flag and tricolour in 350 forts, there was a huge response and it was done in 373 forts.
The initiative was coordinated by Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangha (AMGM), the apex body of mountaineering in the state.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (19 February 1630 – 3 April 1680) was coronated in Raigad Fort on 6 June, 1674 - and it is from here he laid the foundation of ‘Hindavi-Swarajya’. The coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an important landmark in the history of the Indian sub-continent.
“Over 10,000 Shiv-Premis enthusiastically participated and committed to Shiv-Pratidnya,” said AMGM President Umesh Zirpe, a veteran mountaineer and expedition leader.
Besides nature lovers, fort lovers, heritage lovers and historians, others who took part included representatives from the Archeological Survey of India, Maharashtra government’s Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, local police administration, and various other government officials.
Besides Zirpe, others who coordinated the event are Executive President Rishikesh Yadav, Secretary Dr. Rahul Varange, Joint Secretary Rahul Meshram, Treasurer Deepali Bhosale, along with other officials and workers, contributed significantly to the success of this event.
“This event, coordinated through the various district branches of the Mahasangha, climbing organizations, and Shiv-Premi groups, was a resounding success. It involved the responsibility of hoisting
flags in different sections of forts after categorizing them into various divisions. This event not only had an impact in Maharashtra but also opened its doors to Shiv-Premis from across the country and globally who registered their participation through the Mahasangha,” said Zirpe.
As many as 173 organizations from different parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka took part in this unique event, out of which Kille Mohim Vasai hosted 34 forts, while YHA Kandivali hosted 16, Durg Pratishthan Sangli 11, DMA Jalgaon and YZ trekkers hosted 10 forts.
"Shri Shiv Chhatrapati is an inspiration for us all. He laid the foundation for the all-encompassing Hindavi-Swarajya. Today, Indian democracy stands firmly on the shoulders of this mighty legacy. The year 2023-24 marks the 350th year of Hindavi-Swarajya. In celebration, Shiv-Premis have taken up various new initiatives not only
in Maharashtra but also globally. This event was organized by the Mahasangha, and the overwhelming response from all Shivpremis is unprecedented,” he said.