Over 10K participate in unfurling of tricolor on forts across Maharashtra

Mumbai: More than 10,000 enthusiasts participated in unfurling the Indian tricolor and the saffron flags in forts marking the 75th Republic Day and the 350th anniversary of coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the legendary Maratha warrior, who laid the foundation of the ‘Hindavi-Swarajya’ or the self-rule of the Hindu people.

While the initial plan was to unfurl saffron flag and tricolour in 350 forts, there was a huge response and it was done in 373 forts.

The initiative was coordinated by Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangha (AMGM), the apex body of mountaineering in the state.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (19 February 1630 – 3 April 1680) was coronated in Raigad Fort on 6 June, 1674 - and it is from here he laid the foundation of ‘Hindavi-Swarajya’. The coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an important landmark in the history of the Indian sub-continent.

“Over 10,000 Shiv-Premis enthusiastically participated and committed to Shiv-Pratidnya,” said AMGM President Umesh Zirpe, a veteran mountaineer and expedition leader.

Besides nature lovers, fort lovers, heritage lovers and historians, others who took part included representatives from the Archeological Survey of India, Maharashtra government’s Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, local police administration, and various other government officials.