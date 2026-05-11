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Over 1,80,000 birds recorded in first multi-country joint yellow-breasted Bunting Winter Roost Count

The primary cause of decline is believed to be massive hunting along its migratory route.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 11:08 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 11:08 IST
India NewsMaharashtrabirds

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