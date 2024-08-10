Over 40 companies to offer employment opportunities at job fair in Dharavi

Mumbai: More than 40 companies, including Zomato, Blinkit, LIC, Tata AIA Insurance and ICICI Lombard, will offer a range of employment opportunities at the Dharavi Job Fair, which will be held on Sunday.

It is the first-ever large-scale employment drive in Dharavi slum cluster in Mumbai, that aims to transform the economic prospects of the residents.

The one-day fair is being jointly organised by the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPPL), a joint venture between the Government of Maharashtra and Adani Group, and employment and skill training entity Sapio Analytics.

“This job fair is an initiative to foster socio-economic growth in Dharavi, which has not seen such large-scale employment opportunities. It symbolises hope and opportunity for Dharavikars and aims to provide a single platform where several corporates will be present. The young generation of Dharavi will get a chance to explore diverse career prospects and interact with representatives of some of the major business houses. It will be a unique opportunity for many Dharavikars who are striving to transform their lives,” a DRPPL spokesperson said on Saturday.