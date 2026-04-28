<p>A US-returned man reportedly injured two security guards after asking their religion in Maharashtra's Thane, with investigators finding notes referring to 'lone wolf' attacks and the Islamic State at his house, leading to the Anti-Terrorism Squad to take over the case. </p><p>The accused, who was arrested soon after the incident, seems to have undergone 'self-radicalisation', Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said. The case has also drawn parallels with the Pahalgam attack from last year as one of the injured guards said the attacker, identified as Zaib Zubair Ansari asked them to recite the 'Kalma' and when he couldn't, stabbed them both, <em>PTI</em> quoted a state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) official as saying. </p><p>A case was registered at the Nayanagar Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections pertaining to attempt to murder.</p><p>The release further noted that "In view of the seriousness and scope of the incident, further investigation has been transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS)."</p>.ATS raids over 20 locations in two districts in Maharashtra.<p>The Maharashtra ATS took over the case and they have recovered a note referring to lone wolf attacks and the Islamic State, a laptop, and three copies of the Quran. </p><p>Ansari was staying at a building on Mira Road, about 200 metres from the incident site, the official said. His wife, a person of Afghan origin, had left him and gone to the US. </p><p>The two injured have been identified as Subrato Sen and his supervisor Rajkumar Mishra. </p><p>Ansari was identified with the help of CCTV footage and arrested within one and a half hours by the local Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar Police.</p><p>The accused had reportedly lived in the US with his parents from 2000 to 2020. After his work permit expired, he came back to India and stayed in Kurla area of Mumbai and Vashi in Navi Mumbai, the ATS official said.</p><p>The ATS got involved in the case reportedly due to Ansari's background, who since 2022, was living alone at his current residence in Mira road. </p><p>The ATS is also probing whether Ansari had further plans for any 'lone wolf' attack. </p><p><em>(With inputs from PTI)</em></p>