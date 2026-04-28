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Pahalgam-like attack in Mumbai: US-returned man stabs 2 security guards for not being able to 'recite Kalma'

ATS probing 'lone wolf' angle
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 11:18 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 11:18 IST
India NewsMaharashtraKnife attackAnti-Terrorism Squad

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