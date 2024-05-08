Palghar builder's staff member kidnapped, given electric shocks; 2 booked

Based on a complaint by the builder, the police on Monday registered a case against the two accused under Indian Penal Code sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 342 (wrongful confinement), 364A (kidnapping a person and threatening to cause death or hurt), 386 (extortion by putting any person in fear of death or of grievous hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.