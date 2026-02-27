Palghar man killed in front of his wife by alleged Bangladeshi over WhatsApp display picture

<p>Palghar: A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death in front of his wife in Nalasopara East in Maharashtra's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/man-stabbed-stoned-to-death-in-gang-violence-in-palghar-3907841">Palghar </a>district on Friday reportedly due to a dispute over a WhatsApp display picture, a police official said.</p><p>The incident took place at 4:30am in Hanuman Nagar locality, the official added.</p><p>"Mehndi Hassan Sheikh (25) stabbed Aftab Sheikh in front of the latter's wife following an argument over the WhatsApp DP of Mehndi's son. Aftab died on the spot," he said.</p>.Goa crash: Bhopal man killed after speeding Thar driven by youth rams car.<p>Residents of the area claimed Mehndi was a Bangladeshi national who has served a sentence for a serious crime earlier, though a police official said all these aspects are being probed at present.</p><p>Mehndi was held shortly after the crime and has been charged with murder. the Nalasopara police station official added.</p>