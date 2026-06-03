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Homeindiamaharashtra

Palghar shifts Vadhvan port compensation accounts to Union Bank, aims to boost transparency

The administration also cautioned citizens against misinformation related to compensation payments and land acquisition procedures.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 14:59 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 14:59 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPalgharPort

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