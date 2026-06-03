Palghar shifts Vadhvan port compensation accounts to Union Bank, aims to boost transparency

<p>Palghar: In a move aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability and public confidence in one of India's largest infrastructure-linked land acquisition exercises, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/palghar">Palghar</a> district administration has decided to shift compensation accounts related to the Vadhvan Port Project from a private sector bank to Union Bank of India, a major public sector lender.</p><p>Officials said on Wednesday that the compensation account operated by the Dahanu Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA) has been transferred to Union Bank of India after completion of the required administrative formalities. </p><p>The process of shifting funds from the existing banking arrangement is currently underway. Similar action concerning the compensation account of the Palghar CALA is also in progress and is expected to be completed shortly.</p>.BJP legislator demands Vadhvan port to be named after Savarkar.Myanmar President expresses interest in India's maritime sector during visit to Jawaharlal Nehru Port.<p>The decision comes amid efforts by the administration to improve beneficiary convenience and reinforce trust in the compensation disbursement mechanism for project-affected families. Officials said all compensation payments have been, and will continue to be, released strictly in accordance with statutory provisions and under the supervision of the Competent Authority for Land Acquisition.</p><p>According to the administration, the earlier banking arrangement was adopted in line with prevailing administrative requirements. However, following a review of the existing framework and consultations with beneficiaries and public representatives, authorities decided that routing compensation through a public sector bank would provide greater accessibility and strengthen confidence among landowners.</p><p>Officials noted that Union Bank of India has extensive experience in handling large-scale land acquisition compensation accounts, including those linked to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (Bullet Train) Project. </p><p>The bank already operates multiple branches in and around villages affected by the Vadhvan Port Project and is planning to expand dedicated banking facilities in the project area.</p><p>The district administration has directed that beneficiaries receive full assistance during the transition. Awareness programmes and outreach initiatives will be conducted in affected villages to guide citizens through banking procedures and ensure smooth disbursement of compensation.</p><p>The Vadhvan Port Project, regarded as one of the country's most ambitious maritime infrastructure developments, is expected to transform the economic landscape of the region by boosting trade, logistics and employment opportunities. </p><p>Against this backdrop, officials said a transparent and efficient compensation mechanism remains crucial to maintaining public trust and ensuring timely rehabilitation of affected landowners.</p><p>The administration also cautioned citizens against misinformation related to compensation payments and land acquisition procedures. </p><p>Beneficiaries have been advised to rely only on official communications from district authorities, the land acquisition office and authorised bank representatives, and to immediately report any individual seeking commissions, favours or payments in exchange for facilitating compensation claims.</p>