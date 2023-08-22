Home
Palghar woman dies after her stole gets entangled in motorbike wheel

The incident took place on August 20 morning when Pratima Yadav, was returning with her husband after visiting a temple in Vasai area here, an official from Naigaon police station said.
Last Updated 22 August 2023, 06:01 IST

A 27-year-old woman riding pillion on a motorbike died after her 'dupatta' (stole) got entangled in a wheel of the two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday morning when Pratima Yadav, from Kandivali in neighbouring Mumbai, was returning with her husband after visiting a temple in Vasai area here, an official from Naigaon police station said.

Her stole got entangled in the motorbike wheel near Bapane village on a highway. She got strangulated and fell down from the two-wheeler, the official said.

The woman received severe injuries and was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, the police said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, they added.

(Published 22 August 2023, 06:01 IST)
