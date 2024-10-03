'Panch Shakti' initiative to ensure safety of women, children in Baramati, says Ajit Pawar

<p>Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday announced the launch of 'Panch Shakti', a five-pronged initiative to ensure the safety of women, children and people in Baramati of Pune district.</p>.<p>He made the announcement days after a Class 12 boy was stabbed to death by two other minor students in a college at Baramati, the assembly constituency of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a>, who heads the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).</p>.<p>The student was killed on Monday.</p>.<p>Talking about the Panch Shakti initiative, Pawar said it would focus on enhancing the safety measures in Baramati with special attention to children and women.</p>.Maharashtra Elections | Is a century on a turning pitch possible?.<p>The Baramati police will implement this initiative, which includes sensitisation programmes for the youth to promote safety and security.</p>.<p>Setting up a 'Shakti Box', a complaint box, at various locations such as schools, colleges, commercial establishments, banks, government offices, ST stands and coaching classes, is the first part of this initiative, he said.</p>.<p>"This will allow women and girls to report incidents of harassment like eve-teasing and stalking without fear," he said.</p>.<p>He also announced the launch of a dedicated helpline, the Shakti Number (9209394917), under the tagline 'Ek call, problem solved'.</p>.<p>This service will be available 24/7, ensuring that anyone can report issues and receive immediate assistance, Pawar said.</p>.<p>"In addition, a 'Shakti Kaksh' (cell) will be established at the police station level, where two women police personnel will be stationed to handle complaints from women," he said.</p>.<p>The fourth measure, 'Shakti Nazar', will focus on monitoring objectionable social media posts and content across various platforms to prevent online harassment, Pawar said.</p>.<p>Under the 'Shakti Bhet' programme, which is already underway, dedicated staff will visit schools, colleges, and other establishments to conduct awareness sessions.</p>.<p>"These sessions will cover topics related to the safety of women and children, such as distinguishing between good touch and bad touch, and addressing issues like substance abuse," he added. </p>