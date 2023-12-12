Panel chairperson overlooking Maratha quota reservation issue resigns

Mumbai: Amid the volatile Marathas vs OBCs reservation issue, Justice Anand Nirgude (Retd), the Chairman of Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC), has tendered his resignation which has been accepted by the Eknath Shinde-led state government.
The development coincides with the Nagpur winter session of the Maharashtra legislature, which is expected to discuss the reservation issue threadbare and arrive at some solution.
While Justice Nirgude, a former Judge of the Bombay High Court, has not assigned any reasons, however, reports suggested that he was upset with the government’s interference into the functioning of the commission.
Justice Nirgude, who headed the nine-member commission, sent his papers on 4 December, which was accepted on 9 December.
The opposition parties and leaders including Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar and his counterpart in Council Ambadas Danve have slammed the government over the issue.
"Justice Nirgude had resigned. However, the government did not inform the House," said Wadettiwar, adding that there should be a statement from the government as to why the MSBCC Chairman and some other members have tendered resignations.
“Neither Justice Nirgude nor any other member has said that there was a pressure to step down. It is an independent body,” state Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai said.
“The government would look into the issue…the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers - Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar - would do the needful after discussions,” added state Industries Minister Uday Samant.
Before Justice Nirgude, two other members of the MSBCC - Balaji Killarikar and Laxman Hake - tendered their resignations.
The MSBCC, it may be recalled, was assigned by the government to look into the issue of backwardness of the Maratha community.
The government is in the process of issuing Kunbi caste certificates to members of the Maratha community who (or whose ancestors) were referred to as Kunbis in government documents. This would put the Marathas in the bracket of the OBCs - for which the latter are up in arms.
A bracket reservation for Marathas by creating by them the status of Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC) and failed in the test of Supreme Court as it overshoots the cap of 50 per cent reservation. The state has filed a curative petition in the apex court.