Panel chairperson overlooking Maratha quota reservation issue resigns

Mumbai: Amid the volatile Marathas vs OBCs reservation issue, Justice Anand Nirgude (Retd), the Chairman of Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC), has tendered his resignation which has been accepted by the Eknath Shinde-led state government.

The development coincides with the Nagpur winter session of the Maharashtra legislature, which is expected to discuss the reservation issue threadbare and arrive at some solution.

While Justice Nirgude, a former Judge of the Bombay High Court, has not assigned any reasons, however, reports suggested that he was upset with the government’s interference into the functioning of the commission.

Justice Nirgude, who headed the nine-member commission, sent his papers on 4 December, which was accepted on 9 December.