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Panic buying leads to 20% jump in petrol, diesel sales in Maharashtra in May

Despite the temporary spike in demand, fuel supplies remained uninterrupted and all demand was fully met in Maharashtra.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 10:22 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 10:22 IST
India NewsMaharashtradieselPetrol

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