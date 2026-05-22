Panic buying leads to 20% jump in petrol, diesel sales in Maharashtra in May

<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra has recorded around 20 per cent rise in the sale of petrol and diesel in the first fortnight of May amid panic buying triggered by fears of a possible disruption in fuel supplies due to the West Asia crisis, the state government said.</p>.<p>A statement issued by the Maharashtra Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department on Friday said the state recorded a 19.66 per cent increase in diesel sales and a 20.39 per cent rise in petrol sales during the first fortnight of May 2026.</p>.No fuel shortage in Maharashtra, assures Bhujbal as panic-buying grips several districts..<p>Panic buying trends led to the surge in fuel sales across the state. Despite the temporary spike in demand, fuel supplies remained uninterrupted and all demand was fully met, it said.</p>.<p>The department, however, did not provide actual statewide sales figures for the fortnight and only shared percentage increases in petrol and diesel consumption.</p>.<p>The department said that on May 19 alone, diesel sales across Maharashtra surged by 42 per cent and petrol sales by 21 per cent compared to average daily sales, with 11 districts -- Akola, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Buldhana, Hingoli, Jalgaon, Jalna, Latur, Dharashiv, Parbhani and Washim -- reporting unusually high demand.</p>.<p>According to figures released by the department, Washim recorded the sharpest rise in petrol sales at 42 per cent above average daily consumption, followed by Jalgaon at 40 per cent, Akola at 28 per cent and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Beed at 27 per cent each. Dharashiv witnessed a 19 per cent increase in petrol sales, Buldhana 18 per cent, Hingoli 16 per cent, Jalna and Parbhani 13 per cent each, while Latur reported the lowest increase at five per cent.</p>.<p>In diesel sales, Akola registered the steepest growth at 111 per cent over average daily sales, closely followed by Washim at 109 per cent. Jalgaon recorded a 72 per cent increase in diesel sales, Beed 63 per cent, Latur and Dharashiv 50 per cent each, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 49 per cent, Hingoli 46 per cent, Jalna 43 per cent, Buldhana 41 per cent and Parbhani 24 per cent.</p>.<p>The data showed that Akola recorded petrol sales of 276 KL (kilolitres) and diesel sales of 779 KL on May 19 against average daily sales of 215 KL and 369 KL, respectively, resulting in an increase of 61 KL in petrol and 410 KL in diesel consumption.</p>.<p>Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar reported petrol sales of 860 KL against an average of 678 KL and diesel sales of 1,757 KL against an average of 1,178 KL. The district recorded an increase of 182 KL in petrol sales and 579 KL in diesel sales.</p>.<p>Beed registered petrol sales of 374 KL against the average of 294 KL and diesel sales of 1,183 KL against the average of 724 KL. This translated into an increase of 80 KL in petrol sales and 459 KL in diesel sales, the department said.</p>.<p>Buldhana recorded an increase of 54 KL in petrol consumption (at 349 KL) and 300 KL in diesel consumption (at 1,034 KL).</p>.<p>In Hingoli, petrol average sales rose by 18 KL (to 135 KL) and diesel sales by 144 KL (to 454 KL), while Jalgaon reported a surge in petrol average sales by 182 KL to 634 KL and diesel sales by 573 KL to 1,372 KL.</p>.<p>Jalna recorded an increase of 34 KL in petrol sales (at 257 KL) and 249 KL in diesel sales (at 824 KL), while Latur saw a rise of 14 KL in petrol sales (286 KL), but a sharp rise of 286 KL in diesel consumption (at 855 KL). Dharashiv witnessed an increase of 32 KL in petrol sales and 237 KL in diesel sales.</p>.<p>Parbhani recorded petrol sales of 189 KL and diesel sales of 418 KL against average daily figures of 166 KL and 336 KL, respectively. The increase was 22 KL in petrol sales and 81 KL in diesel sales.</p>.<p>Washim registered petrol sales of 186 KL against its average daily sale of 131 KL and diesel sales of 625 KL compared to the normal average of 300 KL. The district recorded an increase of 55 KL in petrol sales and 325 KL in diesel sales, according to the department.</p>.Clash at Maharashtra petrol pump among hundreds of customers fearing fuel shortage.<p>The department attributed the surge in fuel sales to panic purchases linked to speculation over possible supply disruptions due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.</p>.<p>It also appealed to citizens not to resort to unnecessary purchases or hoarding, reiterating that adequate stocks of petrol and diesel were available across Maharashtra.</p>.<p>On Friday, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal also said the state faces no petrol or diesel shortage, appealing to the public to stop panic-buying and dismissing all rumours about a looming shortage. </p>