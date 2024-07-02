Pansare family writes to ATS, seeks probe against Sanatan Sanstha chief 

Mumbai: Ahead of Bombay High Court hearing, family members of leftist leader Govind Pansare gave a detailed report to Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) asserting that a pro-Hindutva outfit Sanatan Sanstha was carrying out a plan to kill intellectuals in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

They family even reiterated their demand to examine the role of Dr Jayant Athavale, the founder of Sanatan Sanstha.

Pansare-family members— Dr Megha Pansare, Smita Pansare, Adv Kabeer Pansare, in a 68-page letter to Jayant Meena, Superintendent of Police, ATS, Pune division, brought several facts to light.