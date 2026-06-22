Parched fields, anxious farmers: Delayed rains threaten Maharashtra's onion belt

<p>Parner, Ahilyanagar: Parched fields, receding water levels and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/farmers">anxious farmers</a> have become the defining features of Parner taluka in Ahilyanagar district, one of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra's</a> prominent onion-growing belts, as an unusually <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/monsoon">delayed monsoon</a> threatens the upcoming sowing season.</p>.<p>The annual activity associated with onion cultivation is conspicuously absent across large parts of the taluka. </p>.<p>Fields lie dry, wells are running low and farmers have been unable to begin nursery preparation and transplantation of onion seedlings due to the lack of rain.</p>.<p>Actually farmers are looking skywards. </p>.<p>The uncertainty has cast a shadow over the region's agricultural economy, raising concerns over a possible decline in acreage and production if the monsoon does not revive soon.</p>.<p>For farmers such as B N Fand-Patil of Sarola Adwai village and Bajirao Gagare of Mandave Khurd village, the wait for rain has become increasingly stressful.</p>.<p>"Drought and erratic weather have become an inseparable part of farmers' lives in Parner. If it does not rain in the next 10 to 15 days, things will become very difficult," said Fand-Patil. "We all know that El Niño is creating havoc. However, we are not in a position to tackle another drought."</p>.<p>Gagare said farmers were pinning their hopes on an early revival of the southwest monsoon.</p>.<p>"We are praying to God that it should rain. We do not want another difficult year ahead. Farmers here work hard despite adverse conditions. Onion has become the backbone of the local economy and Parner is known across the country for onion cultivation," he said.</p>.<p>The unfolding crisis has implications beyond Parner. Maharashtra is India's largest onion-producing state and any disruption in sowing could affect supplies and prices later in the year.</p>.<p>Fand-Patil warned that a prolonged delay in rainfall could eventually hurt consumers as well.</p>.Delayed monsoon: Marathwada stares at another season of water stress.<p>"If rains remain deficient and sowing is affected, onion prices could rise sharply during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dussehra">Dussehra</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/diwali">Diwali</a> season. Farmers are already under distress and consumers may also end up bearing the burden," he said.</p>.<p>The severity of the water shortage is evident in many villages across the taluka.</p>.<p>"The month of June is ending and there has been virtually no rain. Fields are dry and we are dependent on tanker water for drinking and household needs. Under such conditions, how can farmers sustain cultivation?" asked Gagare.</p>.<p>Agriculture expert, farmer and writer Vijay Gaikwad said the current situation reflects a larger challenge confronting onion growers due to changing weather patterns.</p>.<p>"The onion currently available in the market has poor shelf life because much of it was harvested during April and May. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/climate-change">Climate change</a> has created conditions unlike anything witnessed before. While the Centre's second advance estimates suggest production may remain broadly similar to last year, panic selling and supply uncertainties continue to trigger sharp price fluctuations," he said.</p>.<p>Gaikwad recalled that in years such as 2018 and 2023, uneven rainfall had not significantly hurt onion production because dry spells after sowing helped proper curing of the crop.</p>.<p>"This year, that crucial dry window never arrived. Early May rains disrupted harvesting and curing simultaneously. The damage is now visible in storage sheds and markets across the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nashik">Nashik</a> region," he said.</p>.<p>Calling for urgent intervention, Gaikwad said the government should activate emergency cold-storage support, promote processing of vulnerable onion stocks into powder, flakes and paste, and provide a stable export policy.</p>.<p>"Procurement without processing is merely deferred disposal. A policy response that moves slower than the spoilage rate will once again ensure that farmers bear the full cost of a crisis they did not create," he said.</p>.<p>For now, however, the future of the season depends largely on the monsoon. Across Parner's dry fields, farmers continue to look skyward, hoping the rains arrive before it becomes too late to save the sowing season.</p>