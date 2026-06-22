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Parched fields, anxious farmers: Delayed rains threaten Maharashtra's onion belt

The uncertainty has cast a shadow over the region's agricultural economy, raising concerns over a possible decline in acreage and production if the monsoon does not revive soon.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 11:00 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 11:00 IST
India NewsMaharashtraWater crisisDelayed monsoonOnion cultivation

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