Parents forced to carry dead bodies of kids on their shoulders in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Incidentally, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister, is the Guardian Minister of Gadchiroli district.

"The two siblings were suffering from fever, but they did not get proper treatment on time. Within a couple of hours, their condition deteriorated and barely in the next one hour, the two boys succumbed," said a furious Wadettiwar, who is an MLA from Brahmapuri.

District Health Officer Dr Pratap Shinde has assured a probe.

“While Fadnavis is the Guardian Minister of Gadchiroli, and while Ajit Pawar-led NCP’s Dharmarao Baba Atram is the Food and Drugs Administrator Minister,” said Wadettiwar, a senior Congress leader.

According to him, there was no ambulance to even transfer the two minors’ bodies to their village and the parents were compelled to walk 15 kms through the rain-soaked muddy path.