Parents forced to carry dead bodies of kids on their shoulders in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a couple was forced to carry the dead bodies of their kids on their shoulders, who died of fever due to lack of proper treatment in time in the Aheri tehsil of Gadchiroli district in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.
The video of the parents carrying the dead bodies of their kids was shared by the Leader of Opposition in Mahrashtra Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, who lashed out at the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti dispensation in the state.
Incidentally, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister, is the Guardian Minister of Gadchiroli district.
"The two siblings were suffering from fever, but they did not get proper treatment on time. Within a couple of hours, their condition deteriorated and barely in the next one hour, the two boys succumbed," said a furious Wadettiwar, who is an MLA from Brahmapuri.
District Health Officer Dr Pratap Shinde has assured a probe.
“While Fadnavis is the Guardian Minister of Gadchiroli, and while Ajit Pawar-led NCP’s Dharmarao Baba Atram is the Food and Drugs Administrator Minister,” said Wadettiwar, a senior Congress leader.
According to him, there was no ambulance to even transfer the two minors’ bodies to their village and the parents were compelled to walk 15 kms through the rain-soaked muddy path.
