Parking tussle: Rickshaw driver kills colleague in full view of passersby in Dombivali

The incident took place in the morning at Khambalpada rickshaw stand in Bhar Chowk in full view of passersby in the congested area, the official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 August 2024, 19:17 IST

Thane: A rickshaw driver was killed allegedly by another in Dombivali East in Thane district on Friday during an argument on parking, a police official said.

"Rickshaw driver Sunil Rathod attacked his colleague Ashwin Kamble with a rod during an argument over parking space. Rathod struck Kamble on the head, causing fatal injuries," the Tilaknagar police station official said.

Rathod was arrested and charged with murder and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions, the official informed.

Published 02 August 2024, 19:17 IST
