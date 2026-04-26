Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Parrots are 'wild animals', rules Bombay High Court; orders Maharashtra govt to compensate farmer for crop damage

The court has ordered the government to pay Rs 200 per tree for damages caused to 200 trees.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 10:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 April 2026, 10:24 IST
India NewsMaharashtraBombay High Courtcropsparrots

Follow us on :

Follow Us