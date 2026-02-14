Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
One killed, three injured as part of under-construction Metro pillar collapses in Mumbai

The incident took place around 12:20pm on the arterial LBS Road in front of Johnson and Johnson factory, the official said.
Last Updated : 14 February 2026, 09:02 IST
Published 14 February 2026, 08:35 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtrametro

