<p>Mumbai: One person was killed and three others were injured when portion of a parapet wall collapsed and fell on an auto rickshaw at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg at Mulund in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mumbai">Mumbai </a>on Saturday.</p><p>“Prime facie it appears that there has been negligence,” Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde said while inspecting the site.</p><p>As soon as the information came in, teams of Mumbai Police, Mumbai Fire Brigade and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation rushed to the site. </p>.Maharashtra cabinet approves Metro project to link Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports.<p>One person died in the incident while three were rushed to hospital among which one is serious. </p><p>According to initial information, the structure that collapsed belonged to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, which is undertaking Metro route construction work.</p><p>The MMRDA , in a statement said: "An incident occurred today at approximately 12:15 pm near Pier P196 of Metro Line construction works in the RAJV (Milan) stretch, close to Mulund Fire Station, where a portion of a parapet segment fell from height and struck a passing auto rickshaw."</p><p>The Metro project team is at the site and is working on relief operations and securing the site in close co-ordination with BMC and disaster management authorities, it said.</p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to officials and reviewed the situation.</p>