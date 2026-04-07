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Parth Pawar flies in aircraft of company involved in Baramati crash; calls it 'administrative lapse'

Parth was, however, quick to clarify that it was a purely administrative lapse to book an aircraft belonging to VSR, and said booking agent's contract was being terminated with immediate effect.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 18:46 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 18:46 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAjit Pawar

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