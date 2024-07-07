Parts of Konkan get heavy rainfall, Mumbai-Goa highway traffic affected

Around 200 people have to be rescued from the twin districts of Thane and Palghar, which received heavy rainfall even as the parts of the Panvel town saw inundation.

“Heavy rain or thundershowers are likely at most places in Konkan-Goa districts,” the Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Centre of IMDm said in its forecast on Sunday evening.

The Central Railway services between the Vasind - Khadavli section was affected because of the heavy rainfall and tilting of an OHE pole. While some locals were short-terminated in Nashik, some were diverted from the Diva-Vasai route.

The Shahapur town of Thane experienced heavy rainfall because of which bridges got submerged and river water flowed into the residential localities.

Due to the flood of Basta river, water entered the resort near the river in Shahapur after which the NDRF was summoned. “Around 150 people are currently trapped. Rescue operations are underway to evacuate them safely,” the NDRF said.

The NDRF teams also undertook rescue operations in the neighbouring Palghar district.

While 16 people were rescued safely in Palghar.

As many as 24 persons, who were working in the fields at Usgaon Naka in Vasai tehsil of Palghar were trapped due to rising water levels and needed NDRF assistance.

The Panvel town in Raigad district too is receiving heavy downpour. The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set up temporary shelters for shifting people, if needed.