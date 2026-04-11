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Parts of Maharashtra's Hingoli district jolted by earthquake of 4.7 magnitude, no casualties

There are no reports of immediate loss to life, they said.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 06:43 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 06:43 IST
India NewsMaharashtraEarthquake

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