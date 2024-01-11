Party can’t be run like pvt ltd co, says Eknath Shinde

After visiting Anand Ashram in Thane, Shinde paid tributes to late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and his mentor late ‘Dharamveer’ Anand Dighe.

“The orders (of Election Commission, Supreme Court and Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly) is very clear (in the cases related to Shiv Sena)…the verdicts are a victory of democracy, all party workers, the ideology of Balasaheb and Dighe saheb,” he told reporters in his bastion.

“A political party can't be run as a private limited company…in democracy what is important is the number and will of people,” said Shinde, who is going to lead the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls.

“While we have sought the name ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ on the other hand he (Thackeray) sought name Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)…you can imagine what kind of respect that have for Balasaheb,” he said.