Party can’t be run like pvt ltd co, says Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: The war-of-words between the two warring factions of Shiv Sena intensified further with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde saying that a political party can't be run like a “private limited company” even as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) got armed to challenge the verdict of Speaker Rahul Narwekar in the Supreme Court.
On the other hand, BJP’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the verdict reflects that Maharashtra would continue to have a stable government that would complete its full term.
“Yes…we would challenge the order in the Supreme Court,” Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said even as the Thackeray-family confidant and MLC Anil Parab, who air-dashed to New Delhi, is in touch with a battery of lawyers to discuss finer points before moving the apex court.
After the verdict, Thackeray had said: “This is not the final verdict. It will not stand in the Supreme Court and definitely not in the people’s court…If you don’t accept our party’s constitution from 2018, then why haven’t you (the Speaker) disqualified us?…people know which is the real Shiv sena.”
After visiting Anand Ashram in Thane, Shinde paid tributes to late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and his mentor late ‘Dharamveer’ Anand Dighe.
“The orders (of Election Commission, Supreme Court and Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly) is very clear (in the cases related to Shiv Sena)…the verdicts are a victory of democracy, all party workers, the ideology of Balasaheb and Dighe saheb,” he told reporters in his bastion.
“A political party can't be run as a private limited company…in democracy what is important is the number and will of people,” said Shinde, who is going to lead the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls.
“While we have sought the name ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ on the other hand he (Thackeray) sought name Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)…you can imagine what kind of respect that have for Balasaheb,” he said.
Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha member and senior counsel Kipal Sibal said: “Speaker (as Tribunal): Shinde’s faction is the real Shiv Sena ... .The play was scripted long ago. We watch the farce being played out with no recourse. That is the tragedy of this ‘mother of democracy’," he posted on X.