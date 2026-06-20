Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Pavanraje murder case: Padamsinh Patil's acquittal may trigger political ripples

The case related to the killing of Congress leader Pavanraje Nimbalkar and his driver Samad Kazi, who were shot dead near Kalamboli in Raigad district on June 3, 2006.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 11:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 June 2026, 11:05 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtraMaharashtra NewsShiv SenaMaharashtra politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us