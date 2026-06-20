Pavanraje murder case: Padamsinh Patil's acquittal may trigger political ripples

<p>Mumbai: Bringing the curtain down on one of Maharashtra's longest-running and politically sensitive criminal trials, a Special CBI Court on Saturday acquitted former minister Dr Padamsinh Patil and seven others in the sensational 20-year-old Pavanraje Nimbalkar murder case.</p><p>The case related to the killing of Congress leader Pavanraje Nimbalkar and his driver Samad Kazi, who were shot dead near Kalamboli in Raigad district on June 3, 2006.</p>.Padmasinh's remand extended as NCP meets for future plans.<p>The verdict comes at a politically sensitive moment, with Pavanraje's son and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT)'s MP Omprakash Bhupalsinh alias Omraje Nimbalkar at the centre of speculation over a possible switch to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.</p><p><strong>Conspiracy not proved</strong></p><p>Additional Sessions Judge Satyanarayan Navandar, who presides over the Special CBI Court, held that the prosecution had failed to establish the alleged conspiracy and prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt.</p><p>"There were no records of phone calls, mobile phones were not seized for scientific analysis, and no proper sequence of events was established. No substantial evidence was produced. Witnesses narrated different versions at different stages, making their statements unreliable. Mere allegations cannot be the basis for conviction," the court observed.</p><p>With the acquittal of all eight surviving accused, the court effectively closed a case that had dominated political discourse in parts of Marathwada for nearly two decades.</p><p>The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), however, is expected to challenge the verdict before the Bombay High Court.</p><p><strong>Political intrigue</strong></p><p>The judgment assumes significance beyond the courtroom because of the political developments unfolding within the Shiv Sena (UBT).</p><p>Over the past week, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut had alleged that Omraje Nimbalkar was being offered a "favourable verdict" in exchange for joining the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The allegation triggered a major political controversy, although no evidence was produced to substantiate the charge.</p><p>Following Saturday's verdict, Omraje expressed disappointment with the outcome.</p><p>"I'm not satisfied with the verdict," he said.</p><p>Asked about speculation surrounding his political future, the Dharashiv MP avoided a direct response.</p><p>"I'll not speak on political issues now. I'll return to Dharashiv, meet my supporters and then decide my future course of action," he said, adding that in couple of days he would make everything clear. </p><p>His remarks are likely to keep political suspense alive, particularly as six of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs are already in rebellion against the Uddhav Thackeray leadership.</p><p><strong>Sena (UBT) watching it closely</strong></p><p>Reacting to the verdict, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief whip in the Lok Sabha Anil Desai said the outcome would come as a major disappointment to Omraje and his family.</p><p>"It's unfortunate. Omraje was pursuing the matter very seriously because it involved a grave personal tragedy. After waiting for twenty years, the acquittal has come as a major setback to his expectations. How he evaluates the situation now remains to be seen," Desai said.</p><p>When asked whether the party expected Omraje to return to the fold, Desai said such decisions would be taken by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, while reiterating that the six rebel MPs had violated party discipline and ignored official directives.</p><p><strong>CBI to appeal</strong></p><p>In Kolhapur, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis discussed the verdict with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.</p><p>Shinde said the CBI would challenge the acquittal before the Bombay High Court.</p><p>"The CBI will file an appeal in the High Court," he said.</p><p>The state government's response is significant because the case has long been viewed as one of Maharashtra's most politically charged murder trials involving influential leaders from the cooperative and sugar sectors.</p><p><strong>Rivalry that turned bitter</strong></p><p>The investigation was initially conducted by the Raigad police before being transferred to the State CID and subsequently to the CBI following demands from the Nimbalkar family.</p><p>The agency eventually chargesheeted nine persons, including Patil, who had served as Maharashtra's Home Minister and held key portfolios such as Energy, Water Resources and Excise.</p><p>The prosecution argued that the murders stemmed from a bitter political rivalry between Patil and Pavanraje Nimbalkar, who were first cousins but had become political adversaries in Osmanabad district.</p><p>For years, Patil was considered one of Sharad Pawar's closest political associates. When Pawar split the Congress and formed the Nationalist Congress Party in 1999, Patil joined him. Pavanraje, however, remained in the Congress, setting the stage for a prolonged political battle in the district.</p><p>During his deposition before the court, Omraje stated that relations between his father and Patil had deteriorated sharply as Pavanraje's political influence expanded.</p><p>He told the court that his father had lodged complaints against Patil and that tensions escalated as he emerged as an independent political force in the region.</p><p>Ironically, Pavanraje had initially risen within local politics with Patil's support, serving as a director of the Terna Sugar Factory and later the Osmanabad District Central Cooperative Bank before the relationship turned hostile.</p><p><strong>Other accused?</strong></p><p>Apart from Patil, those acquitted include businessman Satish Mandade, former corporator Mohan Shukla, Parasmal Jain, former excise inspector Shashikant Kulkarni, BSP worker Kailash Yadav and alleged shooters Dinesh Tiwari, Pintu Singh and Chote Pandey.</p><p>One of the accused later turned approver and testified for the prosecution. However, the court found the evidence insufficient to sustain the charges.</p><p>The trial witnessed testimony from 128 witnesses, including social activist Anna Hazare, before concluding earlier this year.</p><p><strong>Political chapter may not be over</strong></p><p>While the court's judgment may have brought legal closure to the case, its political consequences could continue to unfold.</p><p>With Omraje Nimbalkar yet to announce his political future and the battle between the Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) intensifying, the verdict could have implications extending well beyond the courtroom.</p><p>For now, a case that intertwined family rivalry, cooperative politics, regional power struggles and Maharashtra's shifting political landscape for nearly two decades has reached its legal conclusion. Whether it also marks the end of its political afterlife remains to be seen.</p><p><strong>Timeline of the case</strong></p><p><strong>June 3, 2006:</strong> Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar, who hailed from Osmanabad (now renamed Dharashiv) and his driver Samad Kazi were shot dead while travelling in a car near Kalamboli in Raigad district. The investigation initially remains with the local police before being transferred to the State CID.</p><p><strong>October 23, 2008:</strong> Acting on a plea by Nimbalkar's family, which expresses dissatisfaction with the investigation, the Bombay High Court hands over the probe to the CBI</p><p><strong>June 7, 2009:</strong> The CBI arrests former Maharashtra minister and then NCP MP from Osmanabad Dr Padamsinh Patil, alleging that he conspired to finance and orchestrate the murder. Eight other accused are subsequently arrested.</p><p><strong>August 2009:</strong> The CBI files a nearly 5,000-page chargesheet against nine accused, including Patil, businessman Satish Mandade, former corporator Mohan Shukla, Parasmal Jain, alleged shooters Dinesh Tiwari and Pintu Chaudhary, Kailash Yadav, Chhote Pandey and former excise officer Shashikant Kulkarni.</p><p><strong>September 2009:</strong> Padamsinh Patil granted bail by an Alibaug sessions court.</p><p><strong>July 2011:</strong> Trial begins after the framing of charges against the accused.</p><p><strong>November 2012</strong>: The Supreme Court transfers the case from Alibaug to Mumbai after concerns are raised over witnesses turning hostile.</p><p><strong>July 2019:</strong> Social activist Anna Hazare deposes before the court as a prosecution witness. He tells the court that he learnt of the killings through media reports and had also heard that a contract had allegedly been issued to eliminate him.</p><p><strong>2021</strong>: Accused Parasmal Jain turns approver and records his statement in support of the prosecution case.</p><p><strong>July 2025:</strong> Examination of prosecution witnesses concludes after testimony from 128 witnesses. The court begins the final stage of the trial and issues summons to defence witnesses.</p><p><strong>May 14, 2026:</strong> The Special CBI Court reserves the matter for judgment. Pronouncement is deferred after Patil and co-accused Mohan Shukla seek exemption from appearance on health grounds.</p><p><strong>June 16, 2026:</strong> The court postpones the verdict, with the presiding judge stating that additional time is required to complete the judgment.</p><p><strong>June 20, 2026:</strong> Nearly two decades after the murders, the Special CBI Court acquits all eight surviving accused, holding that the prosecution failed to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt and finding the approver's testimony unreliable. The CBI announced that it will challenge the verdict in the Bombay High Court. </p>